From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security network also known as Operation Amotekun have intercepted a bus loaded with 500 pieces of daggers concealed under the seats.

Also intercepted were different seizes of knives and guns concealed inside tigernut bags.

The security outfit has thus arrested 18 suspects with the vehicle while two buses escaped.

Parading the suspects before journalists, the state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye said the three buses escaped from different checkpoints before they were arrested in Ondo town.

He said the suspects are already helping his men in their bid to get to the root of the incident, adding that the suspects will soon be handed over to the police.

Adeleye assured that the suspects will be prosecuted, saying that efforts are being made to eradicate crime in the state.

