From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 45 suspected miscreants in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State have been arrested by Amotekun security operatives.

The arrival of the suspects from the north was said to have reportedly caused tension among the people of the town. The development, Sundays Sun gathered, forced residents of the town to call the attention of security agents to the situation in the town.

It was gathered that vehicles which brought the youths to the community was intercepted in front of the Okitipupa Army Barracks and were taken to Akure, the state capital.

A source disclosed that “the Amotekun corps arrested the youths who were loaded in a trailer in front of the army barracks.

“As the Amotekun corps accosted them, some of them jumped down from the vehicles and ran into the town but about 45 of them were arrested.

The state commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the arrest, saying investigations had commenced on the matter.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government, Mr Igbekele Akinrinwa, who addressed the people at the scene of the incident, alleged that it was an indigene of the town that facilitated the travellers trip to the town.