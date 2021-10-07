From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corps have rescued a a kidnap victim, Folorunsho Sakirudeen.

Sakirudeen who hails from Ogun State was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by three gunmen at Antonio junction in Ogun waterside.

The victim was later moved to Ajebamidele in Ondo State where they were tracked by Amotekun operatives.

One of the kidnappers was killed in a gun duel, while one escaped through the bush.

The third member of the gang was paraded by the Commandant of Amotekun corps in the state, Mr Adetunji Adeleye.

Adeleye informed that an Amotekun operative was injured in the operation and currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

