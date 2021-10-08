From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have rescued a kidnap victim, Folorunsho Sakirudeen.

Sakirudeen, who hails from Ogun State was allegedly kidnapped, on Wednesday, by three gunmen, at Antonio junction in Ogun waterside.

The victim was later moved to Ajebamidele in Ondo State, where they were tracked by Amotekun operatives.

One of the kidnappers was killed in a gun duel, while one escaped through the bush.

The third member of the gang was paraded by the Commandant of Amotekun corps in the state, Mr Adetunji Adeleye.

Adeleye informed that an Amotekun operative was injured in the operation and currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Commandant, Amotekun Corps, Oyo State, Col Olayinka Olayanju (retd), has reassured citizens of Oyo State that the corps is committed to protecting them at all costs.

He gave the assurance following reports that bandits who were being dislodged from Zamfara State, by the ongoing military onslaught, were heading southwards. He said the outfit’s well trained personnel were patrolling boundaries of the state aggressively, to prevent bandits and criminals, in whatever hues, from relocating to the state.

While commending Governor Seyi Makinde for providing the necessary materials and moral support to the corps that has set it on a firm pedestal.

Col. Olayanju also pointed out that the corps is working in tandem with agencies within the state and South West Amotekun commanders, to ensure peace and stability, so that citizens can go about their lawful duties. He said since its establishment last year, Amotekun has brought relative peace and stability to the state compared to the same period the previous year.

