Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the recruitment of 3,000 personnel for the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, towards complementing efforts of conventional security agencies for adequate security of life and property.

Chairman of the security outfit, Kunle Togun, told Daily Sun in a telephone chat, yesterday, that a 5,000 personnel were recommended to the governor, before he approved 3,000 for a start ahead of the formal take-off of the outfit.

The state government had, on Monday, begun the process of recruitment into the Amotekun Corps, by opening online registration portal for applicants.

Togun said Oyo State natives, aged between 22 and 50 years, both males and females, educated or not, could apply, adding that interested applicants should apply online.

He said the form has three pages, with each page standing for different information generation.

Togun, who also featured on a radio programme in Ibadan, said applicants should print out their slips after filling and submission of the forms online, and they must provide the slips during the screening exercise that would be made known to them, adding that the screening exercise would be in each of the seven zones of the state, including Ibadan City, Ibadan Less City, Ibarapa, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun I and Oke-Ogun II, with a view to ensuring effective mobilisation and training of men for the security job.