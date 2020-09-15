Romanus Okoye

Security agents in Ibadan yesterday arrested a middle-age man, Kareem Isiaka Taiwo, from Ibadan North Local Government, Oyo State as he attempted to defraud people by claiming to be the recruitment officer for Amotekun in Oyo State.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, in a statement, said Taiwo had on Sunday pasted a notice at the Adamasingba Stadium venue of the state’s recruitment screening center with his name and phone numbers that those interested in joining the Amotekun Corps should contact him.

The management of the outfit got wind of the notice yesterday morning and started a subtle trail of the culprit and he was apprehended at 11.45am and handed over to the security agents for prosecution. When asked what prompted the act, a sobered Kareem Isiaka, who claimed to be selling bags of cements, said it was the work of the devil and regretted his act, saying only one person contacted him through his number.

Reacting, the Chairman, Oyo State Security Network Agency, Gen. Kunle Toogun (retd), said the general public should be wary of fraudsters in their quest to become members of the corps. He, however, used the occasion to inform journalists that screening of applicants into the corps would continue.