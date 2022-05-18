From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Operatives of Amotekun corps in Osun State disclosed that it has arrested two persons for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl (name withheld), and recorded the video of their victim.

The suspects, Olamilekan Elijah (23), and Adegoroye Afeez (24) were said to have threatened to release the video should the lady reveal the secret.

The Field Commandant of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, explained that the case was reported on the 14th of May 2022 at Iwo Command, and men of the operatives swung into action to bring the suspects out.

He said, “Olamilekan Elijah is from Ola-Ejigbo while Adegoroye Afeez is from Oba’s compound, Bode-osi. The victim, an apprentice at Iwo, living in the Oke Bode area of the community was lured to the house of one of the suspects, Adegoroye Afeez. The 17-year-old girl was raped by the two suspects and filmed. The suspects threatened the victim that the video recording will be released on social media if she should inform anybody of what transpired.

“Our investigations revealed to us that the two suspects are members of the Buccaners confraternity otherwise known as ‘Alora.’

Afeez said, “I’m a cocoa seller from Iwo. I am married and have a child. I have known the victim since last year and we have since been in a relationship. I raped her because she would not give consent to my sexual demand on the fated day.

“That was our first time in the suchlike act. My friend and I were in the house, but he didn’t partake in the act.”

Olamilekan said “I am also a cocoa seller and married with a child. I did not partake in the act. She is a girlfriend of Brother Afeez. We both rented the room. When she came, I was outside to put the generator set on.

“I later came into the room and met them discussing. Soon, an argument ensued between the two as to sexual advances.

“At this time I was only making a video of myself. The girl hit my phone on the ground during the struggle and I held her hands. This was the time Brother Afeez penetrated her. I did not partake in it, but I did record the act on my phone. I merely recorded her to teach her a lesson,” he confessed.