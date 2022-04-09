From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Amotekun corps has arrested a man, Bashiru Ajadi, for killing his girlfriend, Ashiata Salimon in Ajadi Arin village, Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the suspect also dismembered his victim who had visited him in his house.

The victim had been declared missing about four weeks ago. She was later found dead with her corpse already dismembered.

The Feild Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the incident.

He said, “one of the sons of the victim and a friend to her mother reported the matter to us at Iwo community. Our men swung into action but before we get to the house of Ajadi, he had fled. The matter was later reported to the police and the suspect was arrested at Lalupon in Oyo State.

“Ajadi killed the woman and dismembered her corpse at Ajadi Arin Village, Oke-Osun, Osun State,” Amitolu added.