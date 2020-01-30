Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has cleared the air on the role meant to be played by the security outfit being put in place by governors of the South West geopolitical zone, codenamed Operation AMOTEKUN, saying it was not to replace the functions of the Nigeria Police Force or the community policing in the country, but to complement them.

Governor Makinde made this Clarification, on Thursday, in Ibadan, while addressing the 2020 Annual General Conference of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria being hosted by the Sacred C&S Church, Ashi Road, in the Oyo State capital.

The governor, who expressed delight that Operation AMOTEKUN is already “shaping up brightly”, said that in his meeting with Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, in Abuja, on Wednesday, he already educated him that the security outfit would be more useful to the country than imagined.

He also urged Nigerians not to allow bad elements in the society to use religion to bring division among them. Said he, ” We must not allow religion to divide us. We as Nigerians owe ourselves a duty to live peacefully among ourselves.

“As for Oyo State, this administration will ensure that there is peace and tranquility all over the state and I will join hands with my colleagues in all parts of the country to ensure Nigeria remains peaceful.”

In his opening speech, Supreme Head of C&S Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Solomon Adegboyega Alao, said that as a religious body in the country, the Church would continue to support various efforts at ensuring peaceful atmosphere prevail in all parts of the country.

Alao also said the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria and its members were in support of the efforts being put in place by political leaders in the South West states particularly on Operation AMOTEKUN. “We are glad that you have found time to come here today to participate in our conference.

“We will stand by you in thick and thin. We will also be ready to advise you where necessary as you go along in governance in this state, while we shall not relent to pray for your success.

“We commend your courage and support for Operation AMOTEKUN. I say Amotekun has come to stay , Alao said.