Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

South West Governors’ Forum Chairman and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has declared the establishment of South West Security Network, codenamed, Operation Amotekun, is not an attempt to secede the region from Nigeria as it is being rumoured.

He said those believing that Operation Amotekun was initiated to ensure the South West secede from Nigeria are enemies of the nation, adding that such individuals will be disappointed when the new security outfit becomes operational.

Governor Akeredolu spoke when he hosted some selected editors at the Government House, Akure at the weekend as part of activities to mark his third year anniversary.

Akeredolu said the idea of Operation Amotekun was conceived by the governors of the six states of South West as panacea to the problem of insecurity in the region.

He said: “This country will remain one. The South West will not secede from Nigeria. We will continue to live together regardless of our diversities.

“I Rotimi Akeredolu can never be a party to any arrangement that will lead to dividing this country. I am a Yoruba man and I married from the East. I am a detribalised Nigerian. My wife is am Igbo and I have benefitted from both Igbo and Hausa people. So, I am after the unity of Nigeria.”

Akeredolu criticised the police’s roles in the formation of Operation of Amotekun, saying the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was well briefed before the security outfit was launched.

“When we heard that the Federal Government declared Operation Amotekun illegal, I was shocked because we perfected all necessary arrangements before it was launched and the police were carried along,” he said.

He declared the new security outfit has come to stay and lauded all leaders of thoughts who pulled their weight behind the outfit.

On the achievements of his administration in the last three years, Governor Akeredolu said his achievements cut across all strata of the economy.

He said his government constructed a flyover worth billions of naira and an industrial park in Ore, adding that roads were also constructed in all the 18 local government areas in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the editors, New Telegraph Daily Editor, Ayodele Ojo, commended the South West governors for believing in Operation Amotekun and ensuring it was formed despite pressure from the Federal Government.

He also lauded Governor Akeredolu for the achievements recorded by his administration in the last three years.