Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday disclosed that recruitment into the Western Nigeria Security Network, commonly known as ‘Operation Amotekun’, will soon commence in all the six states of Nigeria’s South-West.

The Governor said arrangements have been concluded on the recruitment process, stressing that those willing to work in the new security outfit will be trained by certified security experts.

Akeredolu, speaking through his Special Adviser on security, Mr Jimoh Dojumo, at a press conference held in Akure, the state capital, said the regional governors are working on modalities for recruitment into the security outfit and the date to kickstart it.

“Security issue is not what you reveal in the media. You keep certain things in order to achieve your desired results. I won’t reveal our modalities but I will simply tell you that we are working round the clock for the commencement of Operation Amotekun. The recruitment exercise will soon commence in the six states and the personnel will commence work soon as well,” Dojumo stated.

He insisted that the new security outfit has come to stay in the South-West, adding that due consultations were made before the launch of the initiative.

He mentioned that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, was personally and officially carried along in all the processes that led to the launch of the regional security network.

He further added that the IGP had sent a representative to the South-West security summit held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where the six governors of the region agreed to set up the security outfit.

While expressing the resolve of the governors to fight insecurity in the region, Governor Akeredolu assured that Operation Amotekun will pose a serious challenge to those playing with the peace of the region.

He said his administration has expended a huge amount of resources on the fight against kidnapping and killing by herdsmen in the state.