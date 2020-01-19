Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Retired Bishop of the Igbomina Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Rt. Reverend James Akinola, has urged the South West governors to remain resolute in their determination to tackle insecurity and ensure ‘Operation Amotekun’ succeeds.

He also charged them not to be fazed or discouraged by the position of the federal government and the antagonists of the regional security outfit, declaring that “Operation Amotekun has come to stay”.

The cleric, who noted that the declaration of the outfit as illegal and unconstitutional by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was not enough reason to kill the southwest security network, maintaining ‘Operation Amotekun’ remained the best solution to security challenges in the southwest.

Akinola gave this position on Saturday, in his sermon at the 10th anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the Diocese of Ijebu South/West, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Odogbolu, Ogun State.

The retired Bishop further argued that if the regional security outfit was not enshrined in the country’s constitution as pointed out by the AGF, the constitution should be quickly amended to allow such outfits to operate in collaboration with other conventional security agencies to combat crimes.

He, however, called on the people in the southwest to support Operation Amotekun, insisting that it remained the best thing to have happened to the region in recent times.