From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Operation Amotekun have rescued two Fulani herdsmen who were abducted by their fellow herdsmen.

The victims were abducted by a gang of herdsmen in Supare Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state last week.

The Commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye identified the victims as Musa Ibrahim and Amidu Ibrahim.

He explained that the victims were tied to a tree, adding that the hoodlums were about to slaughter them when his men arrived at the scene.

Adeleye, however disclosed that a member of the gang, Sidi Amodu was arrested.

According to the Amotekun boss, when the operatives stormed the scene, the hoodlums, numbering about seven fled, leaving behind Amodu, who was sleeping at the time.

He said “This is a case of herdsmen being kidnapped by fellow Fulani herdsmen. The two victims rescued by the Amotekun Corps are Musa Ibrahim and Amidu Ibrahim; they are siblings and they are herdsmen.

“They were kidnapped in Supare Akoko and valuables were taken from them after the kidnap operation. They were tied and about to be slaughtered by fellow Fulani men before our men got wind of it. We penetrated the forest where they were hiding and we were able to apprehend one of the criminals.

“He confessed to the crime and said the gang was a group of seven and that they migrated into the state from Edo and Kogi States. He said the last kidnap they carried out involved eight people. He said they all scattered when the Amotekun men came in order not to be arrested,” Adeleye added.