Nine of the 12 Lagos-bound travellers abducted by suspected gunmen have been rescued by men of the Ondo State Command of the South West Security Network, code-named “Amotekun”.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, told newsmen in Akure, yesterday, that the victims were rescued after his men responded to a distress call from concerned citizens.

The passengers were travelling from Abuja to Lagos in an 18-seater bus when they were attacked and abducted by the armed men at a bad portion on Idoani-Ifira road, in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state.

It gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically before they escaped into the forest with the passengers. Our men responded to the gunshots and a distress call. They got there on time and were able to rescue nine of them. They took them to our office in Isua and released them after giving them necessary attention. The vehicle and its driver have also been released to the police. We are now on the trail of the kidnappers to rescue the remaining three victims,” Adeleye said.

Mr Hakeem Sadiq, the Divisional Police Officer in Isua-Akoko, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Akure, yesterday, said that the anti-kidnapping unit was already working with other sister agencies, to ensure that the travellers were rescued unhurt.

