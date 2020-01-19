Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

THE Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, on Saturday said the idea behind the establishment of a security outfit known as ‘Amotekun’ by Southwest Governors might have been misconstrued by the public.

He said his belief remained that the outfit is established to complement the police and other security agencies rather than perceived it as a regional security outfit.

Dingyadi spoke in Sokoto during an interview with Journalists, saying that it will not be legally right for any region or State to have a security outfit, as security is an exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government.

He reasoned that those behind the idea may have been intercepted in the middle of their journey. “I believe the intention of the governors was a good one, but many people including, some leaders of the region gave it a different meaning.” The Minister noted.

“If it is the meaning we are been made to understand, I will want to believe that it is not legally right for any region to have a security outfit that intended to protect that region alone.

“Even if it is not legally wrong, one will want to ask how we are going to manage its regional security structures. There are security outfits, particularly the police in the overall federation, and we feel if anybody is not satisfied with what the police and other security agencies are doing, the State equally has the opportunity to support them with their resources.