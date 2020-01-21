Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Yoruba World Congress Solidarity Walk in support of Amotekun operation holding across all the South-West states is currently going on in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Troupes of members of different solidarity groups trooped to the Freedom Park venue of the exercise as early as 9.00 am where they gathered and embarked on the walk through the major rounds around Okeifia Roundabout, Alekuwodo, the popular Olaiya Junction and other environs, singing solidarity songs.

They are armed with placards with inscriptions: ‘Amotekun has come to stay’, ‘No going back on Amotekun’, ‘Solution to insecurity in South West is Amotekun’, ‘Amotekun is here to stay’, ‘We need to save our people in South West’, among others.

Heavily armed security operatives including DSS, Police, and Civil Defence are in the entourage to provide security and maintain law and order.

The walk is relatively peaceful as residents are going about their businesses freely, though causing a brief traffic grid which has eased in some areas.

Although the turn out of solidarity group members is low, those that turned out had an impressive showing by the solidarity songs and placards on display.