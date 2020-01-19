Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Patron of Yoruba Community in Benue State and Chairman, Tito Group of Companies, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi, has called on South West governors to join forces with their counterparts in other states to achieve constitutional amendment that would allow for the creation of state police to address the current security challenges.

In a statement made available to Sunday Sun, Akinkunmi argued that creation of state police would check security challenges in the country than the recently launched regional security outfits like ‘Operation Amotekun’.

“Whatever reason anybody has against state police cannot override the security advantages of having it. Nigeria police under one central command from history and recent events cannot alone police a country as vast as Nigeria,” he said.

He also described the position of Attorney General of the Federation on Amotekun, while keeping silence on other local security outfits, as double standard, urging concerned authorities to stop dissipating emergies on the legality or otherwise of the initiative and focus attention on how to combat the horrendous security conundrum that is almost turning the entire country into a failed state.

He, therefore, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians like Ohaneze, Afenifere, socio-cultural and political organizations in the North, the civil society, and Nigeria Labour Congress to come out to press for the creation of state police.