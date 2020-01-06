South West Stakeholders Security Group (SSSG) has applauded the move by the governors to start the joint security task force, code-named: Operation Amotekun, across the region.

The governors had, last week, resolved to start the new security architecture on Thursday, January 9.

According to the group, the security task force will create the needed synergy between the states to ensure the safety and security of the region.

Rising from a meeting at the Omole Phase 2, residence of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, at the weekend, the group gave its nod to the new initiative, saying it is ready to complement efforts of the governors and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in their plan to make South West safe for the people.

SSSG said the group has not been contacted by the governors on the modus operandi, especially, recruitment of members of the outfit, with just five days to the commencement of the initiative.

They said it is necessary that members of the outfit are people who are known and whose integrity can be vouched for, saying anything short of that will amount to an exercise in futility.

Convener of the group, Adams, said efforts to curb security challenges in the region is beginning to yield positive results, pointing out that the group, since inception in July 2019 had made significant efforts to reduce the spate of insecurity in the South West.

Adams reiterated the need to create a workable synergy between the security outfits and the leaders at the grassroots.

“All over the world, security of lives and property remains the top priority of every government,” he said.