Amotekun could not have been here for the wrong reason. It is a well-thought-out project. It is a very serious business by equally serious-minded enablers; for the wellbeing of the people.

This certainly informed this second piece in quick succession. And for the wailing wailers, anything Amotekun elicits great excitement.

They should be told in pure terms that Amotekun is not a one-off thing. It is here on a genuine mission and its vision is not blurred. It is crystal clear.

Amotekun is a strong brand. That is why it became a mass movement instantly. The very reason it commands widespread acclamation and still growing.

It has become a way of life. Nothing will separate it from the people, not even the wailers. We were carelessly left unattended to for so long. We cried, shouted, yelled, we groaned. Nobody cared to listen to us. Those who ought to do something comfortably chose to look the other way. Sad!

Now that we have found our drowning voice in that rugged character called Amotekun, it is their turn to wail and sob. May they never stop shedding crocodile tears.

It is their turn to wail, moan and grieve. They have plenty of that in the offing for them. It is their heavy cross, not ours. We are eternally grateful to God on Amotekun. We have cause to be thankful, for He has taken us this far.

Amotekun is throwing up a lot of hidden and dirty things. It is fast exposing some deep-rooted deceit in Yorubaland.

Remember the Afenifere wing that suddenly emerged on the eve of the 2019 general election? The faction blatantly threw its weight behind the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari. Second Republic Senator Ayo Fasanmi (Osun State), hurriedly led its members to Aso Rock to demonstrate their seriousness. They gave Buhari the impression that the Yoruba were solidly behind him. They besieged the Villa for Buhari. They clapped, drummed and danced exceedingly. It was a jamboree of sorts. But it was obvious that was the All Progressives Congress (APC) mode of Afenifere.

They told Buhari to ignore the socio-cultural Afenifere, led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti. They erroneously labelled them Wailers, while they were the Hailing Hailers.

But not with Amotekun. The tables have turned against them. They are yet to find their bearing on Amotekun. They are still grasping, confused. They had lost that boldness and courage that drove them to Aso Rock in 2019 before the elections. That steam in them has fizzled out.

We honestly ask: Where are they today? What is their collective position on Amotekun, our lifeline? Why do they lose their voice on Amotekun? Will they keep quite? (Sincere apologies to Dame Patience Jonathan. She has the patent right over that last question.) We want to know. And we must know.

Time is fast running out on Fasanmi’s Afenifere. The fire of Amotekun is burning; they must not be seen to want to put it out! That would be hugely disastrous. They either stand to be counted now, or remain lame, crippled and keep mum till eternity.

We provoke them to talk on Amotekun, that is the challenge. But they dare not, that would be a great risk. They are on the watch list of their slave masters. They will be consumed by their pronouncements. They are in deep shit. What a dilemma they deliberately put themselves in.

Our takeaway: True Yoruba leaders are emerging naturally without any attachment or strings. The self-imposed leaders are fading away. Time is a great healer, and it is healing our wounds steadily. We are enjoying these times.

We are identifying the black legs in our midst and enablers of our enemies. We will isolate them and declare them lepers. That is what they are and that is what they will continue to be. They have temporarily boycotted the social media. We know them. They are exploring loopholes. They are desperately looking for ways to puncture our solid and collective stand on Amotekun.

They are panting. They are perplexed. They are restless to satisfy slave masters. They must be seen to be doing something. That is the stage where they are. And may their roads continue to be rough, tough, harsh and hard.

If they choose to work against the collective Yoruba interest, they will never get it right. They will forever fumble and stumble all the way. They will be lost in the wilderness and permanently remain confused.

It is not lost on us that the wailers in them will not stop wailing and sobbing. Their latest foot soldier is the respected Balarabe Musa, that former “enfant terrible” governor of the old Kaduna State in the Second Republic. He was a thorn in the flesh of the defunct National Party of Nigeria while he held sway.

Perhaps, that was the reason they recruited and enlisted him against Amotekun. They are scared to the marrows and he fittingly played to the gallery. He vomited:

“This Amotekun will lead to a declaration of Oduduwa Republic. Look at the composition of those who constitute the organisation, in addition to the six state governors. There is also the OPC, Afenifere and others.

“So, the fear is quite obvious. There is the fear that, after Amotekun, there will be a declaration of Oduduwa State. Then, the Biafra people said, ‘On Biafra we stand.’ These people are also saying, ‘On Amotekun we stand,’ which means, ‘On Oduduwa Republic we stand.’”

And the ethnicity in his ranting: “We know what eventually led to the 1966 coup when the South-Western separatists and the northern dominance had a clash of interests. It is the problems between them that caused the 1966 coup that eventually led to the civil war.”

He is not comfortable with the synergy between the South-West and the South-East. He did not hide his frustrations: “Events showed that, historically, the reigning elite in both the South-East and the South-West had an agreement that, because they couldn’t tolerate the dominance of the North and because of the situation now and the self-help attitude of the elite class in the South-West, the impression is that their old idea, the original idea with the South-East, was that they will leave Nigeria, and I do not know for what that idea is still there.”

Fortunately, we see things differently. Amotekun is justice that will usher peace to Yoruba land. On that we insist, there is no stopping the beat. The music must go on unabated, unrestrained. Oh, Amotekun, how we love calling your name.

The ferocious fire of Amotekun must be kept burning. Any ambiguity in that?