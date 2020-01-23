Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the South West security outfit code-named, Amotekun and other security apparatus in different parts of the country are a direct vote of no confidence on the Presidency’s handling of security issues in the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said the failure of the government to take decisive steps to stem the spate of killings and other violent crimes, including insurgency, in the country are indications that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration cannot guarantee security of lives and property in the country.

The opposition party noted that the alleged inability of the government to decisively prosecute the war against terrorism in the country has emboldened killings in the country, with the latest being the gruesome beheading of a Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Lawan Andimi, in Adamawa.

“Execution of Andimi is heartrending and like other killings, remains a sad commentary of the inability of a government to stand for its citizens at very crucial moments.

“The PDP recalls that the Buhari-led Federal Government had failed to prosecute the masterminds of the mass killings in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti and other parts of the country under the current administration.”