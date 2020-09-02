President of Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Ms Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and the association’s General Secretary, Mr Baba Agba, have promised to work closely and conscientiously with members to revolutionise the Nigerian film industry through its producers.

Both members of the newly inaugurated AMP national executive committee made the promise after emerging winners in the election held in Asaba at the weekend.

They said they accepted the responsibility and trust reposed in them to carry the association to new heights, even as they noted that the challenge before them was monumental.

“The challenge before us is monumental, but we are eager to join hands with other incoming executives and our fellow members to achieve great milestones that every Nigerian Producer can be proud of.”

They thanked everyone who voted and supported them, other members of the Board of Trustees, outgoing National Executive Committee under the leadership of the President Emeritus Ralph Nwadike and the Association of Movie Producers Electoral Committee (AMPEC) for conducting a hitch-free election.

In a statement by Baba Agba, the newly inaugurated General Secretary, and released via his social media pages, he assured members that “he does not take the trust placed in him lightly” and promised to work with the president and the executive committee to deliver on his mandate.

“I could not have achieved this feat alone. I would like to show my gratitude to my president, Ms Peace Anyiam Osigwe, whose belief in my capacity to bring value to AMP and the wider film industry in Nigeria as well as the importance of carrying the younger generation along in the industry motivated me to engage and serve.

At the election attended by the Board of Trustees Chairman, Chief Zeb Ejiro, with over 16 states chapters and 170 members participating, the new President Anyiam-Osigwe defeated her opponent, Myke Parish Ajere, by 167 to 3 votes while the new General Secretary, Baba Agba polled 149 votes to defeat Ifeanyi Ezekwe with 19 votes votes.