A factional president of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Mr. Mykel Parish Chukwuyerem Ajaere, has thrown in the towel, declaring that his decision to stop laying claim to the presidency of the association was in the interest of the progress of the association and not influenced by anybody.

Ace filmmaker and founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Ms Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, had emerged as president at the association’s national elections conducted in Asaba, Delta State, by the Association of Movie Producers Electoral Committee (AMPEC) on Saturday, August 29.

Anyiam-Osigwe had polled 167 votes to defeat Ajaere who received three votes. But Ajaere, in concert with contestants for other positions who equally lost their elections, set up a parallel national executive committee (NEC).

They claimed in a series of media reports that a parallel election was also held in Lagos where Ajaere emerged resident. But after days of claims and counterclaims between the Anyiam-Osigwe-led NEC, which was declared from the outset as the validly-elected leadership by the AMPEC, Ajaere decided on Monday to withdraw his “presidency” of the AMP.