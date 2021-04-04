There have been several calls on Nollywood movie practitioners, marketers and producers to bring sanity and regulate the make believe industry so as to produce quality and complete movie.

One of the formidable association in Nollywood, AMPMAN (ACTIVE MOVIE PRODUCERS AND MARKETERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA) has taken the bull by the horn to bring sanity to the business of Movie production, sales and marketing so that the party involved can reap the rewards of their labor.

AMPMAN headed by one of the top notch movie producers in South South of Nigeria and the CEO, Best Production, Mr Best ikenna irikannu with other executives and members were on a sensitisation tour over the weekend from Asaba to Onitsha. In a brief chat with journalists, The National President, AMPMAN Mr Best as he’s fondly called said “We are on this tour to sensitize the people on what to look out for when buying Nollywood movie, No more cut-cut (incomplete movies), No more part one to part ten, people are tired and loosing interest in our movies so we want to restore sanity. Whenever you buy a movie now be rest assured it’s a complete movie that you and your loved ones could enjoy and get value for money”

One of the executives of the association who is also an actor, movie producer and Cross River State Chairman, Emmanuel Ehummadu (aka Lambista) was of the opinion that quality production of any job should be priotize above just shooting a movie. Also AMPMAN National Vice President, James Oguejiofor emphasize on the need to Stop cutting our MOVIES,he also said that it has killed the buisness in the past and ampman is here to rebuild it. It will be recalled that veterans Nollywood, Pet Edochie endorse the vision and mission of AMPMAN which stands for complete movie on a DVD and for people to get value for their money.