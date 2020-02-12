President of Nigeria Amputee Football Federation, Suleiman Isah, has disclosed the federation’s plans for the year 2020, with emphasis on finalising preparations for the Special Eagles participation in the 2022 Amputee World Cup with international and local tournaments.

Suleiman Isah told brila.net that the federation wants to build on the success recorded by the Special Eagles in 2019, while recounting all that has been put on ground to help develop the game.

“Since I came on board as the president of the federation, we initiated a programme of having a national tournament every May and we have succeeded in holding two editions, and this year will be no exceptions. This year’s edition will be used to further prepare the special Eagles for the World Cup.” The Nigeria Amputee team, who won their first medal in an Amputee football tournament last year, at the Amputee Nations cup, would get international exposure from two invitational tournaments in April and May 2020, Isah further added.

“We have got invitation from both the Irish and Polish Amputee football federation to play friendly games with some of the amputee clubs that will participate in the various leagues; this will prepare us that whenever we’re setting up our league, we know we’ve got a good template to rely on.”

Isah also appreciated the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support in the previous year.