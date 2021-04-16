By Bunmi Ogunyale

Amputee pure water seller, Mary Daniel has thanked Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen for the kind gesture extended to her.

Speaking after receiving the big cash gift, an ecstatic Mary Daniel burst into tears of joy to appreciate Osimhen for providing succour to her at this critical point in time.

“I thank you for this great show of love and kindness to me and pray that God will continue to uplift you in your soccer career as you have deemed it necessary to support a special person like me”, said Mary Daniel in tears.

The highly rated Nigerian hit man, who finished top scorer in the recently concluded 2020 AFCON qualification campaign with five goals, five assists from five games, splashed out the cash to Daniel, whose plight as a special person selling pure water on the streets came to the fore during the week.

In a country where even the able bodied ones are struggling to eke out a living in tough economic conditions, Mary Daniel, has been facing a torrid time trying to make ends meet to support herself and her family.

Moved by the difficult conditions of amputee, the Napoli record signing, swiftly swung into action by sending his friends to check on Mary Daniel before doling out cash.