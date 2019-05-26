The official malt drink of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and supporter of the Nigerian Super Falcons, Amstel Malta, is applauding the feat of the female national team in qualifying for the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in France from June 7 to July 7.

The Super Falcons who continue to show remarkable spirit, hard work and resolve, have won nine African championships and will be competing in the earth’s greatest sporting spectacle for women.

“The Super Falcons have overtime proven the power of women and we at Amstel Malta are endearing Nigerians to join us as we cheer them on to gold at the World Cup.” Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, Ngozi Nkwoji, said on Friday.

The Super Falcons continually prove themselves to be unmistakable symbols of heroism thereby showcasing the power of women.

With this knowledge, Amstel Malta has launched a daring campaign themed “We’ve Got Balls” to celebrate and highlight the strength, fortitude and bravery of the Nigerian woman who against all odds, thrives and wins.

The campaign features a historic all-female cast and crew with Nollywood, music and entertainment stars like Tiwa Savage, Dakore Egbuso– Akande, Tonto Dikeh, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor–Suleiman and Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee C). The campaign also features Super Falcon players; Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Tochukwu Oluehi.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign celebrating the strides of the Nigerian women, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, NB Plc. Ngozi Nkwoji said: “We are proud to be associated with The Super Falcons and the winning spirit that has pushed them into becoming trailblazers for women’s football in Africa and global football. We at Amstel Malta are proud to be associated with the team and will continue to edge them on for more victories.”