Organisers of the World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe International 10km road race have confirmed that Amstel Malta, the low sugar malt drink will remain the official malt drink of the eighth edition of the race which comes up next month in Okpekpe near Auchi, Etsakor East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic race says Amstel Malta, brewed by Nigerian Breweries Plc, the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria will remain as the official malt drink for the first World Athletics Label road race in West Africa.