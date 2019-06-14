Premium Malt Drink, Amstel Malta has congratulated the Super Falcons beating their South Korean counterparts at the women’s World Cup in France.

The Super Falcons defeated the Taegeuk Ladies, 2-0, after an exciting game with two goals from Asisat Oshoala and Kim Doyeon, with an own goal.

Nigeria had become the first African side in women’s World Cup history to win their second group game at the tournament.

Speaking on the win, the Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Ngozi Nkwoji said: “When we tell you the Super Falcons have got balls, we know what we mean. They played a great game and we’re immensely proud of them, even as we look forward to more wins from them.

“As the Official Malt drink of the Super Falcons and all the other national teams, we’re standing solidly behind the ladies, wishing them even more victories in France”, she added.