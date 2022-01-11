Premium malt drink, Amstel Malta Ultra, is proud sponsor and official malt drink of the Super Eagles at the ongoing African tournament in Cameroon.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set to have their first match today. The team will be playing against Egypt’s Pharaohs- seven-time winners of the tournaments.

Speaking on Amstel Malta Ultra’s involvement with the Super Eagles, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, Aminah Jagun, said, “Football is a universal language and has fostered oneness and unity amongst us regardless of tribe and region.

“And with health and fitness being our greatest priority at Amstel Malta Ultra, we are happy to partner with the Super Eagles in empowering them to excel at the African Tournament while enhancing the football experience for Nigerians everywhere”, she continued.

Amstel Malta Ultra is the first-ever no-added-sugar malt drink, in Nigeria, enriched with vitamins and minerals to deliver healthy refreshments to Sportsmen, fitness enthusiasts and Nigerians in general.