Premium beverage brand Amstel Malta Ultra has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Team Nigeria at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The medals won were from Blessing Oborodudu and Ese Brume, who secured silver and bronze medals, respectively, making them the country’s only medalists in the Games.

Commonwealth champion, Blessing Oborodudu, won her fight against Elis Manolova in the round of 16 and secured a hard-fought win against Meerim Zhumanazarova in the quarterfinals. She then went on to position herself in the history books, despite the injury she suffered, with a victory over 2012 bronze medalist, Battsetseg Soronzonbold, setting up a thrilling final against Tamyra Mensah of the United States of America.

The 10-time African champion, Blessing Oborodudu, who won Nigeria’s first Olympic wrestling medal ever, said, “I feel so blessed to have represented Nigeria on a world stage and even more ecstatic that I’ve been able to make history as the first medalist in the weightlifting sporting event.”

Ese Brume, on the other hand, came in close to former Olympic champion Brittany Reese’s silver-winning jump. With a best jump of 6.97m, Ese Brume won the country’s first medal at Tokyo 2020 in the Long jump Category.

Delighted about her win, record-breaker, Ese Brume, said, “It’s such an honour to have won the country’s first medal at the Olympics. This is a huge win not just for me but also for my family, my supporters and for every Nigerian out there. I could not have achieved this without the support and prayers I have received from everyone. Thank you all so much.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.