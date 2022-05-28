Following its sponsorship of Team Nigeria at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, leading malt drink, Amstel Malta Ultra has further strengthened its position as a firm supporter of sports in the country with its sponsorship of the 8th Okpekpe 10km International Road Race which took place in Benin City, Edo State on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The premium beverage brand’s sponsorship of the thrilling road race is part of its commitment to initiating quality interactions and inspiring healthier communities through sporting activities in Nigeria.

During the event, Amstel Malta Ultra, presented as the Official Malt Drink of the Race, provided much-needed vitality and motivation for scores of athletes from across the continent who competed to earn a share in the N60 million cash reward for top performers.

Amstel Malta Ultra Brand Manager, Tobiloba Obawede said, “It is an honour to once again serve as the official beverage for this auspicious event, and it is our joy to see people in the host communities come out in numbers to show that they care about their fitness and general wellbeing by participating in the race.

“We have been intentional in championing healthy living among the people and we are encouraged by participants’ trust in the message we propagate. Amstel Malta Ultra is committed to sponsoring even more local and international sporting competitions whilst providing the required vitality to build healthier communities.”

Speaking on how sponsorship of the race reflects on Nigerian Breweries and the Amstel Malta Ultra brand, the Regional Trade Marketing Manager, Benin, (RTMM), Martins Ubimago, said : ” As a force in the Nigerian brewing industry, we wholly understand that our brands are built by people – our loyal consumers. It is therefore always a delight to thrust ourselves into activities and programmes that yield progress and recognition for our host communities. These commitments on our part to those who keep us in business are non-negotiable and would only increase with time”.

He explained that as a brand, the Amstel Malta Ultra is committed to advancing sports development by giving the requisite backing to laudable indigenous initiatives while also giving its prized sportsmen and women premium vitality through our product.

“This focus has seen us provide support for athletes at various levels and this is exemplified by our sponsorship of the Team Nigeria representation at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020, last year. Additionally, the brand currently serves as the official Malt drink of our national football teams. As a brand, we understand that a healthier society is a progressive society. Thus, investment in sports is of utmost priority. At present, Amstel Malta Ultra is the only unique malt product in the Nigerian market with a ‘no added sugar’ feature,” he said.

According to Ubimago, “the organisers have done well in elevating the standards of the race. With the active support of sponsors and brands like ours, this year saw the competition double down on using the MYLAPs Bib Tag System for racer accreditation, the Anti-Doping Control Station was once again fully engaged to ensure that the race meets up to the global standards set by the IAAF.

“Furthermore, this year’s race featured broadcast coverage that spanned over 50 African and non-African countries, not to forget the ample prize of over N60 million to be shared among top winners. Clearly, this edition is a step in the right direction and we hope that over the next few years, the status of the race is elevated to the Gold Label,” he said.

On the competition’s impact on the state and host communities’ economy, Ubimago said: “It’s all about fostering unity and providing avenues to grow tourism within the community. If well leveraged, we will begin to see an influx of people and enterprises pitching tents in Okpekpe and its environs courtesy of the race. It is our hope that subsequent editions will see the organisers expand racing activities and allow for greater involvement of investors in the hospitality and commerce sector,” he said.

Also speaking, a team member of the Non-Alcoholic Drinks (NAD) Portfolio of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chisom Uroko, said the company is poised to continually sponsor activities that foster peace, engender unity and achieve economic sustainability for host communities.

“We want to see our loyal consumers grow and prosper in their given societies and as long as we find opportunities for athletes locally and across the continent to unite, interact and compete favourably, we shall continue to find ways to support them,” he said.

Conceptualised to promote long-distance endurance-related races for athletes, the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race is a brainchild of Pamodzi Sports Marketing in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Since its launch in 2020, Amstel Malta Ultra has achieved acclaimed recognition among consumers as a drink for health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts. The beverage brand’s ‘no added sugar’ feature makes it the choice drink for athletes and people in the sports industry.

With its sponsorship of the 8th Okpekpe International 10km Road Race and its previous editions, Amstel Malta Ultra reiterates its commitment to reviving healthy lifestyle activities, uniting Nigerians through sports, and empowering athletes with premium vitality.

