Nigeria’s premium malt drink Amstel Malta, has introduced introduction an all new no-added-sugar variant, Amstel Malta Ultra.

The new product takes Amstel Malta’s tradition of prioritizing consumer needsto a whole new level by providing the goodness of malt with no added sugar. In addition to this, Amstel Malta unveils a stylish and premium new look.

The revamp and introduction of the Amstel Malta Ultra are in response to the evolving trends, and a growing demand for healthier drink options by a population that is increasingly conscious about wellness – something Amstel Malta has always been keen on.

Speaking about the product revamp and the introduction of the new variant, Nigerian Breweries Marketing Director, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said, “Amstel Malta has always been keen on delivering superior taste experiences to its consumers while helping them maintain a healthy lifestyle. Amstel Malta Ultra is a natural next step for us.” The goal he added is, “to give the customer more choice, either your favourite Amstel Malta in a brand new look or the new Amstel Malta Ultra with no added sugar in a sleek can”.

Amstel Malta has been the malt drink of choice for millions of Nigerians, young and old who want to look and feel good. Maintaining the same stellar taste and quality for decades, Amstel Malta has repackaged the same premium drink over the years to meet the needs of its customers.

In the words of Nigeria Technological Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Seun Akinwale, “Amstel Malta Ultra is the first ever no-added-sugar malt drink in Nigeria, and the first malt drink in a sleek can” The new product he assured, “retains the same nourishing goodness of Amstel Malta, with no added sugar. It is a win-win for lovers of malt who wish to cut down their sugar intake while they keep enjoying the benefits of malt. And to keep the excitement of our loyal customers, Amstel Malta gets a new revamped look.”