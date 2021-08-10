By Romanus Okoye

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has been briefed by Chinyere Amuchinwa to defend her in an alleged case of providing false information in a petition she wrote against former Imo State governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

The police had arrested Amuchinwa at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja and detained her for days over the matter. She was later taken to court where she was eventually granted bail.

Amuchinwa, had in a petition to the Inspector General of Police accused Ohakim of conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to life as well as accepting payment of a sum of N500 million for the purchase of a land in Lagos.

Amuchinwa had also accused Ohakim and Okpareke of harassment and threatening to release her nude photos.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail with the condition of presenting two sureties who must be residents of Abuja with valid means of livelihood.

The police however claimed that these allegations could not be proved and aimed at blackmailing Ohakim and Chinedu Okpareke.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice had applied to the court to take over the case.

A twist came in the matter when the police arrested Amuchinwa on the allegation of providing false information. After her arraignment, the suit was adjourned.

When the case resumes, Falana would appear for Amuchinwa. He will also take briefs in another case between Amuchienwa, Ohakim and others.

