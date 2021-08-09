By Romanus Okoye

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, has been briefed by Chinyere Amuchinwa to defend her in an alleged case of providing false information in a petition she wrote against former Imo State governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

The police had arrested Amuchinwa at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja and detained her for days over the matter. She was later taken to court and granted bail.

Amuchinwa, had in a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, accused Ohakim of conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to life as well as accepting payment for the purchase of a land in Lagos that never existed.

Amuchinwa had also accused Ohakim and Chinedu Okpareke of harassing and threatening to release her nude photos.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail with the condition of presenting two sureties who must be residents of Abuja with valid means of livelihood.

The police however claimed that these allegations could not be proved and aimed at blackmailing Ohakim and Okpareke.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had applied to the court to take over the case.

A twist came in the matter when the police arrested Amuchinwa on the allegation of providing false information. After her arraignment, the suit was adjourned.

When the case resumes, Falana will appear for Amuchinwa. He will also take briefs in another case between Amuchinwa, Ohakim and others.

