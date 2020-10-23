Talent manager, Franklin Amudo is poised to position his D’Luxe Management outfit for the global market.

Amudo has worked in various capacities with several Nigerian and international entertainers that include 2face, Tony Tetuila, Femi Kuti, Tamara Dey, Cassper Nyovest Nas, Jay Z & Beyonce, Global Citizen with D’banj, and until recently with Yemi Alade.

The talent manager also has D’Luxe Management as the official talent booking and management agency with Pernod Ricard, home to Martel, Jameson, Absolut Vodka, and a variety of liquor brands having been actively involved with Hennessy Artistry and Absolut Road to MAMAS.

Amudo became popular for representing D’banj as Personal and Business Manager as well as General Manager of the CREAM platform before his resignation in January 2019 to start his D’luxe Management in conjunction with Jason Amusa and Ibrahim Qudus. “It’s been a long time coming and we have been working towards achieving this for some time now. The bigger picture is to build a platform that is bigger than an artiste. It’s like the gateway to talent management on this side of the globe,” he stated.

Expatiating more on his partnerships, Amudo said, “The vision is to nurture talent for global exposure and with partners that include Starz Records in the UK, 1865blackflag Atlants, DDE Rwanda, and Escobar Entertainment in South Africa. We have positioned D’Luxe Management as the toast and gateway to talent management in Nigeria. And to this end, we recently signed Holmes as our first talent project.”