Umuahia-based Diamond Football Academy, will on December 11 bestow special awards on some Nigerian football personalities during her seventh year anniversary.

Topping the list of those to be honoured is former Golden Eaglets coach, Fanny Amun, who led Nigeria to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Japan, way back in 1993. Amun later rose to become the Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Former Super Eagles first choice keeper, Peter Rufai, would also be honoured alongside “Gentle giant”, Uche Okechukwu, who captained Nigeria to the USA ’94 World Cup.

Seasoned sports journalist, George Aluo, who is the Sports Editor of The Nigerian Xpress Newspaper cum Anchor of Sportsville, a weekly sports TV show on Channels Television, is to be honoured with “Diamond Sports Media Personality Award.”

President of the Academy, Prince Martins Ilechukwu Apugo, in a statement, said the academy is honouring personalities who have contributed in lifting Nigerian football in line with the core values of Diamond Football Academy.