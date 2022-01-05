Emmanuel Amuneke has admitted the Super Eagles defense must be at their best when they come face-to-face with Egypt star, Mohamed Salah, in their opening AFCON Group D clash next Tuesday.

Salah, 29, is the leading scorer in the Premier League with 16 goals for Liverpool thus far.

He has maintained the form he displayed last season.

“It’s a big challenge playing against Egypt and a player like Mohamed Salah in the first game,” said Amuneke, who is on the CAF technical study group for the AFCON in Cameroon.

“It’s also a big challenge for our defense. We have to defend collectively against him, of course.

“We’ve been growing together for a few years now and I believe our defense will be efficient against such a fantastic player.”