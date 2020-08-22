Emmanuel Amuneke has told SCORENigeria Ronald Koeman will be one man who could steer his former club Barcelona clear of the doldrums.

Last week, mighty Barcelona trophyless season was worsened by an 8-2 annihilation, courtesy of Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League.

Coach Quique Setien and sports director, Eric Abidal, have since been fired, while speculations persist on the future of captain and super star, Lionel Messi.

Amuneke has now said former Barcelona great, Koeman, could get the Catalan giants past this difficult time.

“Barcelona are facing a hard time right now and, so, someone has to take responsibility for the club to get back on track,” Amuneke told SCORENigeria

“An institution like Barcelona requires a lot from a coach, but we hope Koeman can turn things around for the club and the fans.

“He’s a very experienced coach, who has also played for this great club.

“As a player, he was part of the successes, he and Johan Cryuff inspired a generation in the 80s and 90s with the total football.

“He was also assistant coach at the club when I played there.”