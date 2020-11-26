It is now a straight fight between Emmanuel Amuneke and Salisu Yusuf who will assist Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, according to SCORENigeria.

“It’s now left for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to open talks with both Amuneke and Salisu because Rohr clearly needs a capable deputy,” a top source informed.

Top NFF officials also said they plan to appoint another local coach, who is more experienced than Joseph Yobo who, this year, began to assist Rohr.

Yusuf previously occupied this post, but his contract was not renewed after he had served out a ban for receiving cash from undercover journalists.

However, the former Enyimba and Kano Pillars coach has since signed a two-year contract with NPFL club, Enugu Rangers.

Former international Amuneke was also No 2 to Samson Siasia in the 2017 AFCON playoffs against Egypt.

He led Nigeria to win a fifth U17 World Cup in Chile five years ago.

He qualified Tanzania to the 2019 AFCON, worked in Sudan and he is currently engaged as a sports director with a club in Egypt.