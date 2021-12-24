Former Super Eagles left winger, Emmanuel Amuneke has set the records straight regarding the Super Eagles job handed to Augustine Eguavoen on an interim basis following the dismissal of Gernot Rohr earlier this month.

Almost all Super Eagles fans were rooting for the former Barcelona winger to take over the national team managerial reins, but the Nigeria Football Federation decided to promote from within and saddled their Technical Director Eguaoven with the responsibility of leading the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Amuneke has thanked Nigerians for believing in him and at the same time he is urging fans to support his former teammate Eguavoen for the period he is in charge.

“Nobody contacted me. All what I saw online were comments but I will say I am grateful to Nigerians,” Amuneke said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It is very difficult to see people believe in you, see people believe in your ability, and I’m grateful to them for believing in me.”