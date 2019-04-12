Coach Emmanuel Amuneke said he is proud as well as excited to return to “second home” Egypt for Friday’s 2019 AFCON draw.

Amuneke made history last month, when he ended Tanzania’s 39-year wait to play in the AFCON by qualifying the Taifa Stars to the 2019 AFCON.

He will today evening in Cairo get to know who his team will battle in the first round of the AFCON in June.

“Egypt is my second home. They love me here and remember what I did with Zamalek and I also love them,” Amuneke.

“So, I am only going back to my home.

“Millions of Egyptians supported us to beat Uganda and qualify for the AFCON and I believe they will also support us during the tournament.”

Tanzania are in Pot 4 made up of the lowest ranked teams of the 24-team championship like Namibia, Kenya as well as debutants Mauritania and Madagascar.