Newly appointed Chief coach of the Super Eagles, Emmanuel Amuneke, has expressed readiness to serve Nigeria whenever he’s called upon.

The former Tanzanian National team handler spoke briefly but exclusively to brila.net and expressed his profound gratitude to Nigerians and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the consideration.

However, the former Barcelona man feels it is not the time to talk deeply about the new role with a promise to do so when the time is right.

“I’m always available to serve my country. I’m grateful to Nigerians and the Federation for looking in my direction. For now there’s no use speaking much, when it’s time I will grant an interview about the job,” Amuneke said.

Amuneke played 27 times for Nigeria, scoring nine goals. He was part of the team that participated at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, scoring against Bulgaria and Italy.

Also in that year, he helped the Super Eagles win the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia, eventually being voted African footballer of the year.