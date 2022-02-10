Super Eagles’ Interim Technical Adviser, Austin Eguavoen, says the appointment of former teammate, Emmanuel Amuneke, to assist him at the senior national team is “a very good development.”

Eguavoen told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the coming of Amuneke would be a great addition to the quality of the team’s coaching.

“Amuneke is my younger brother and we have worked together for so long. I think his coming into the team will add a lot of value also,” Eguavoen, who led the Super Eagles to a round of 16 at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, said.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had on Monday announced slight changes to the composition of the Eagles’ technical crew.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

While Eguavoen is to continue on as head of the crew, Amuneke was added to the team, just as former national U20 team coach Paul Aigbogun was dropped.

Amuneke is to work as the Chief Coach and Eguavoen’s First Assistant, with Salisu Yusuf as Second Assistant/Chief Coach of the CHAN Super Eagles.

Joseph Yobo is the third assistant, while Aloysius Agu is the goalkeepers’ trainer.