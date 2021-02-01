Leading soccer scouting and marketing application, Al Haddaf, has named former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke as its ambassador.

The innovative Al Haddaf was designed in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic in order to expose budding talents across the continent via the app to affiliate clubs across Europe and other parts of the world.

Based in Cairo where Amuneke made name with Zamalek during his heyday, Al Haddaf according to the erstwhile Super Eagles forward, is a good platform to market players and coaches with ease without the exigencies of travelling for trials.

“Al Haddaf is a genuine platform and one of the reasons I’m partnering with them is due to the fact that it offers many young African players unrestricted access to foreign scouts since travelling is becoming a major issue across the world as a result of COVID-19,” stated the former Barcelona winger. “There are millions of talents on the continent but very few have the chance of travelling out for trials with clubs in Europe particularly at this period.

“By registering on Al Haddaf, many players would have the opportunity to be seen without even stepping outside their community. This is a big advantage for them and I can only enjoin them to take the opportunity since they are going to register with just a token.”

Meanwhile, it should be of interest that players and coaches have the chance of uploading their profile, images and videos once their registration is completed.

The management team of Al Haddaf will select five players with best videos on a monthly basis and recommend top European clubs for consideration. The Al Haddaf app in the meantime, would be up and running from February.