By Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf and Emmanuel Amuneke were among the shortlisted coaches for appointment as Kano Pillars technical adviser.

Other coaches that were shortlisted are; Busari Hakeem Ishola, Erol Akay, Henry Makinwa, and Usman Abdallah.

According to the media officer of the club, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa Garu, six managers were shortlisted for the vacant coaching position from over 25 that applied for the job.

The shortlisted coaches are expected to arrive in Kano for an interview tomorrow (Tuesday).

They are also expected to appear before the technical committee of the club for an interview on Wednesday September 1, 2021 at 10:00am.

Salisu was Gernot Rohr’s assistant before he was appointed Rangers FC manager.

Amuneke coached the Nigeria national U17 football team to win the World Cup in 2015. He also managed to qualify Tanzania for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but resigned after losing all three games.

