Determined to impact knowledge to upcoming coaches, former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Amuneke will today organise a one-day clinic at the famous Federal Housing Authority (FHA) football field in FESTAC City, a suburb in Lagos.

The 1994 African Footballer of the Year, who is a holder of UEFA Pro Coaching License, said it was important to widen the knowledge of coaches from the grassroots upwards in order to sustain the growth and development of the game in the country.

“I will be having a one-day tactical training with coaches within FESTAC and its environment and I just want to share few tips that could improve their coaching knowledge and overall standard,” explained the Tanzania national team coach to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Amuneke who served on the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG) at the Russia 2018 World Cup, said participants at the clinic would be exposed to new dynamics in order to boost their coaching repertoire.

“Of course, the programme is open to coaches outside FESTAC and it will be a great opportunity of sharing ideas about new trends on football tactics and management,” he added.

The clinic is expected to start from 10:00 am and will end later this afternoon.

