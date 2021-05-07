Former Nigerian midfielder Emmanuel Amuneke has praised Paul Onuachu’s performances this season but urged the Nigerian international to choose the right club when he decides to leave Genk.

Onuachu, who recently won the Belgian Cup, has mustered 30 goals for Genk in the Belgian First Division A this term- the most in the Belgian top-flight this century.

He also scored two vital goals in the Super Eagles victory against Benin and Lesotho in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

These performances are expected to attract several clubs, and Genk are prepared to let him leave-albeit for the right price.

But in an interview with Brila.net, Amuneke advised Onuachu to chose a club where he can continue with his development.

“Paul has enjoyed a good season this year despite all the difficulties with the pandemic, he was able to distinguish himself,” the ex-Barcelona man told Brila.

The important thing here, I think it’s a very big step for him because he has drawn a lot of attention to the big club by showing that he can play in the big teams.”

“The most important thing is not about playing in big teams but where he can have the same continuity of playing and have the opportunity to continue to develop and grow.”

Onuachu joined Genk in 2019 from Midtjylland for €6.00m, but his value has increased to €17.00m