Former Barcelona winger Emmanuel Amunike has downplayed the nation that the Super Eagles are now favorites to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following their victory over Egypt on Tuesday evening.

The win against the north African giants was more impressive as the Super Eagles were missing key players such as Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun, Odion Ighalo, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner insisted that Nigeria are not more of a favorite than the other top countries playing in the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.

Algeria, Senegal, Morocco and Ivory Coast have squads packed full of talent, while the likes of Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana and Mali could be dark horses for the AFCON 2021 title.

Asked if it’s safe to say Nigeria are favorites to win the tournament, Amunike told reporters in the mixed zone : “You have to tread with prudence, there are other better teams also so the important thing is that win your game, pick your points and then it allows you to progress.

“It will be unfair to make noise about it because there are other teams also as good as we.”