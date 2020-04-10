FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning Nigeria captain, Kelechi Nwakali has been urged to work hard in order to revive his career.

Former Super Eagles’ left winger and coach of the 2015 World Cup winning Golden Eaglets’ squad, Emmanuel Amunike gave the advise in an interview with Goal.com

Nwakali, who led Nigeria to the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup triumph later joined English giants, Arsenal FC.

However, he left the Gunners for Spanish side, Huesca, last year, having been loaned out to several clubs, including Dutch outfit, VVV Venlo.

The 1994 African Player of the Year, Amuneke, who worked with Nwakali as coach of the Nigeria U17 team, spoke to Goal about the 21-year-old player.

“There is nothing to doubt about Nwakali’s talent. There are some qualities that are natural gifts from God and he possesses them,” Amuneke said.

“As a player and coach, I have seen a lot of good players and midfielders, but the kind of quality Nwakali possesses is what I have not seen in any other Nigerian.

“He is a kind of player that can see beyond what other players are seeing, a player who has a vision and a player who can play a ball that can result in a goal.”