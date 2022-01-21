By Joe Apu

Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amunike and Cameroon’s ex-Captain Rigobert Song have been chosen as draw assistants for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Preliminary Round Draw billed for today in Douala.

The draw will be conducted at 16h30 local time (15h30 GMT) and will be live on CAF digital platforms.

Amunike won the AFCON in 1994 scoring two goals against Zambia in the final and was also part of the ‘golden generation’ team that claimed the Olympic gold medal in 1996 with Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to cafonline.com, today’s draw will be the first step towards the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The former Indomitable Lions defender and captain Rigobert Song featured in eight TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations finals (1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010) winning the competition twice in 2000 and 2002 with Cameroon.

The Preliminary Round will see the 12 least ranked teams divided into two levels. The six highest ranked teams (of the 12) will play against the six least ranked teams (the first leg will be played at home of the lower ranked teams).